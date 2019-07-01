‘Operation Zero Hour II’ leads to 75 arrests in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A major operation in two North Carolina counties led to the arrests of 172 people.
Operation Zero Hour II took place in Robeson and Cumberland counties where federal, state and local agencies located suspects wanted on outstanding warrants and conducted searches of high-risk individuals.
The searches were conducted June 11 through June 13 in Robeson County. It resulted in the arrest of 75 suspects in Robeson County and 99 people in Cumberland County.
During the operation, authorities seized 42 firearms, more than $66,000 in cash and quantities of marijuana, cocaine and meth.
A significant arrest in Robeson County was 20-year-old Javaras Hammonds of Lumberton. He was charged with first-degree murder and robbery. He’s accused of killing 23-year-old Avery Scurlock on June 5.
“This type of effort is an essential part of our drive to reduce violent crime, remove the worst offenders from our communities, and take back North Carolina from violent criminals and drug traffickers. Thank you to the officers who put their safety on the line for us in a very serious way over these last few weeks in conducting these enforcement operations,” said Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.