One injured, one in custody following stabbing at Longs Dollar General

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the Longs area Monday morning, according to officials.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said the stabbing happened at 90 Cloverleaf Drive in Longs. Photos sent from a WMBF News crew on scene show the location of the stabbing was a Dollar General store.
Moore said authorities have a person in custody and there is no threat to the community. The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The name of the suspect, specific charges and what led to the stabbing were not immediately available.
