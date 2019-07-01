‘Mass confusion’ continues after county leaders opt to keep collecting hospitality fees outside Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council opted to continue collecting a 1.5% hospitality fee from all municipalities within the county other than Myrtle Beach.
That decision, made during a special called meeting on Saturday, did not stop the confusion among area business owners and members of county council.
“What are we in Surfside Beach and NMB supposed to do now? Mass confusion for the business community,” wrote business owner and former Horry County Council chairman Mark Lazarus to attorney Henrietta Golding in a Sunday email. “While you know I respect your direction and decision I think this adds burden to our business and flies in the face of the judges order.”
That series of emails, obtained by WMBF News, also included members of Horry County Council.
Lazarus asked county leaders to suspend collecting the hospitality fees in the incorporated areas until an appeal is granted “and then the entire matter is resolved by a higher court.”
“I totally cuncur (sic), mark!” council member Johnny Vaught wrote in response.
On June 21, Judge William Seals Jr. denied Horry County’s motion for a preliminary injunction to keep Myrtle Beach from collecting or enforcing any new fees and granted the city’s motion to not pay a 1.5% hospitality fee to the county as a lawsuit moves through the court system.
The city filed a lawsuit against Horry County, saying the county illegally collected hospitality tax money without its consent.
The revised taxes and fees will go into effect starting Monday, July 1.
“All, now that I-73 is dead and off the table, what is there to argue about?” Horry County Councilman Harold Worley wrote to the rest of the governing body on Sunday. “County Council should stop pushing I-73 and move on. I believe our Municipalities should be allowed to collect their 1% and use as they think appropriate.”
Earlier this year, in addition to the city of Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Conway moved to take control of accommodations and hospitality taxes, cutting off the county’s collection of tax dollars. That money was meant to fund I-73.
“We, as elected leaders, Fed, State, County and Cities should stop this madness,” Worley wrote. “It is hurting our business community and wasting taxpayers dollars. They are upset and rightly so.”
The city of North Myrtle Beach has called a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the June 21 order issued by Seals.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.