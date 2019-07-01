Four taken to hospital after boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway released

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The four people taken to the hospital Sunday night following a boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway have been released, according to officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The crash, which happened near Smith Boulevard in Horry County around 8:30 p.m., also injured eight others. They signed waivers not to go to the hospital.
Officials said one boat ended up on top of another one.
