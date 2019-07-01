Florence police search for person wanted for questioning in pair of grocery store burglaries

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person wanted for questioning in reference to the burglaries of an area grocery store.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, the burglaries happened at Oakland Grocery, located at 1114 Oakland Ave. They were reported on June 26 and June 27.
The person appeared to be wearing a green jacket and black sweatpants with light stripes or designs along the legs.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.