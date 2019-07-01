FIRST ALERT: Soaring humidity and storm chances creeping up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and increasingly humid weather will settle across the area through the Fourth of July with a gradual increase in the daily thunderstorm chances.
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s near the beaches and the middle 70s across the Pee Dee.
After a warm start, temperatures will soar on Tuesday. Afternoon readings will reach the lower to middle 90s near the beach and all the way into the upper 90s across the Pee Dee. As the humidity increases, the heat index will soar to 102 to 104 during the afternoon and early evening. Despite the increasing humidity, the forecast remains rain-free on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be the hottest day this week. Inland temperatures will soar to 100 degrees during the afternoon and coastal temperatures will once again reach the lower and middle 90s. As the humidity continues to increase, the heat index will climb to 105 at times and a HEAT ADVISORY may be needed for Wednesday. A few storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening.
July Fourth will still be hot with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s near the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. The humidity will continue to climb to make for a very steamy and uncomfortable holiday. The chance of a scattered storms will increase to 40% by the afternoon. While no washouts are expected at any point, be prepared for the possibility of a few storms at times.
The forecast for Friday into the weekend will see a bit of dip in temperatures, but humidity and daily storm chances will remain elevated. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon but high humidity will keep the heat index as high as 100-103 at times. A 40% chance of showers and storms will remain in the forecast.
