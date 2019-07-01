First Alert: Feeling like the triple digits this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Monday! It’s time for another week and for many of you, it’s a short week with the Independence Day this week. As you head out the door this morning, you will notice a warm and muggy start. Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 80s by the early morning hours. By this afternoon, highs will climb into the lower 90s along the coast with the mid-upper 90s inland. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out today, most of us will remain dry.
The bigger story for the start of the work week will be the feels like temperatures not only for today but through most of the week. With highs in the low-mid 90s today, it will feel like the 99° to 100°+ at times this afternoon, especially in Florence and surrounding areas. That heat index will only get warmer as we head into the middle of the week, including the Fourth of July.
The rain chances will be on the very isolated to stray side for both today and Tuesday. If you see a shower or storm over the next two days, consider yourself lucky! We will add back a few scattered showers and storms to the forecast starting on Wednesday when the humidity becomes even more noticeable. Those rain chances will last through Wednesday and into the weekend as an unsettled summer pattern tries to work back into the area.
Of course, a lot will change as we head throughout the week. The best way to stay updated with the changes is on the First Alert Weather App. It’s free on any iOS or Android device. For now, stay cool and beat the heat if you have to be outside. The water and sunscreen will be handy tools for this week again.
