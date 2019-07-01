FIRST ALERT: Even more humid Wednesday, storm chances increasing for July 4th

July Fourth will still be hot with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 near the beach and middle 90s inland. The humidity will continue to climb to make for a very steamy and uncomfortable holiday as the heat index once again reaches 103 to 105. The chance scattered storms will increase to 60% by the afternoon and some of the storms will again produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. While an all day washout is not expected, be prepared to deal with passing storms if you have outside holiday plans.