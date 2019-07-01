FIRST ALERT: Even more humid Wednesday, storm chances increasing for July 4th

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures and humidity will climb even higher on Wednesday with increasing storm chances on the way for the Fourth of July.
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s near the beaches and the middle 70s across the Pee Dee.
Wednesday will be the hottest day this week and the most uncomfortable day we’ve seen so far this summer. Afternoon readings will reach the lower to middle 90s near the beach and all the way into the upper 90s to 100 across the Pee Dee. As the humidity increases even more, the heat index will soar to 103 to 105 during the afternoon and early evening.
Wednesday afternoon will also see a few scattered storms starting to develop. Storm chances will climb to 40% during the early afternoon through the early evening. No severe weather is expected, but a few storms will be strong with heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The very high humidity and a weak front that settles near the Carolinas will cause storm chances to increase even more by Thursday and Friday.
July Fourth will still be hot with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 near the beach and middle 90s inland. The humidity will continue to climb to make for a very steamy and uncomfortable holiday as the heat index once again reaches 103 to 105. The chance scattered storms will increase to 60% by the afternoon and some of the storms will again produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. While an all day washout is not expected, be prepared to deal with passing storms if you have outside holiday plans.
The forecast for Friday into the weekend will see a bit of dip in temperatures, but humidity and daily storm chances will remain elevated. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon but high humidity will keep the heat index as high as 100-103 at times. The best chance of storms will be Friday, but pop up downpours will remain likely at times through the weekend.
