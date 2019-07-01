Emergency management director decides to stay with Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster said he is staying with the county and won’t be taking a position at Conway Medical Center.
Randy Webster announced in June that he would be retiring from his position on July 31.
But since then, he has taken on the role of interim assistant county administrator for public safety, a position that he said he hopes to keep.
This comes after the county parted ways with Joe Huffman, who previously held that job, due to his history of mishandling funds at his old job.
Webster said if the new county administrator plans to keep the public safety position, then he would like to apply for it.
At this time, because there is no county administrator, it’s not known when or if the county administrator for public safety position will be filled.
Webster said if the public safety position doesn’t work out, then he will remain as emergency management director.
Webster said he felt that it was wrong to make CMC wait for him while he sees what happens with the county position. He said he informed CMC on Monday about his decision.
Webster has more than 35 years of public safety experience in emergency management. He’s won awards and has served on many boards and committees throughout the state.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.