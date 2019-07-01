Carolina Country Music Fest early bird tickets go on sale Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest wrapped up just weeks ago, but organizers are already looking ahead to next year.
Early bird tickets for the major music festival went on sale Monday.
CCMF says get the tickets while you can because the festival sold out in days last year.
The early bird tickets go on sale before the headliners are announced. The first headliner will be revealed on July 19 and according to CCMF it’s going to “rock your world.”
“We only bring the best talent and boy, do (we) have some big ones lined up for you,” CCMF states on its website.
Click here to get early bird tickets for CCMF.
