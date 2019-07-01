‘Beating the odds’: 9-month-old abused puppy steps outside days after walking on her own

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 9-month-old puppy at the center of one of the worst animal abuse cases the Grand Strand Humane Society has ever seen is continuing to make progress.
On Monday, “Queen Sophie” took a few steps outside to “enjoy the fresh air,” according to a Facebook post from the Grand Strand Humane Society.
“The doctors are astounded at her progress. Between her amazing spirit, her fierce will to live and all of your prayers, Sophie is beating the odds and improving every day!!” the post read, followed by three heart emojis.
Monday’s post comes just days after a previous video showed Sophie walking on her own for the first time, going from one side of the room to another to get some food.
Myrtle Beach officers found Sophie in a room last month at the Suburban Lodge on Frontage Road East. They said she was emaciated with open wounds and couldn’t use her back legs.
She was rushed to the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital where a team was standing by ready to take care of her.
The dog’s original owner, Chistopher Sauber was arrested last Monday and charged ill treatment of animals, but is out on $10,000 bond.
Downtown Myrtle Beach eatery Good Day Café posted to its Facebook page that a portion of all of its sales until July 10 will go toward Sophie’s recovery.
