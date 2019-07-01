Autopsy: Cause of death undetermined for Robeson County woman who wandered from facility

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The cause of death of a North Carolina woman whose remains were found near railroad tracks earlier this year is undetermined, according to an autopsy report.
On Feb. 27, the skeletal remains of 55-year-old Susan McGirt were found near the railroad tracks on Powersville Road in Lumberton. She had been reported missing on July 4, 2018 and was last seen walking away from her assisted living facility.
According to the report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in North Carolina, the autopsy documented a “near-complete, mostly defleshed female skeleton with animal/insect activity and weathering.”
The report indicated McGirt had a history of schizophrenia and remote suicidal ideations.
Both the cause and manner of death was listed as undetermined.
