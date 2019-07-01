Arson investigation underway at former Freestyle Music Park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another fire at the former Freestyle Music Park is being investigated as arson, according to a police report.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded on Sunday to the park for a structure fire.
A preliminary investigation by fire investigators showed that two separate fires there were not accidental.
A police report states a witness saw smoke coming from the park and then saw a group putting something into the trunk of a vehicle before leaving the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Back in February, investigators determined that a fire that broke out at the former Freestyle Music Park was suspicious.
Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes bought the park’s property back in December 2018.
WMBF News reached out to him about the recent arson investigation and he said he hopes the investigation will turn something up. He said they have been cleaning up since the fire in February.
He said that it is a shame that people love to vandalize the former park.
WMBF News also asked him about his plans for the property.
He said they’re still looking at options and there are several ideas in mind. Rhodes said he wants to make sure that whatever they do works for the property.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.