Air conditioning service calls increase with rising temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Air conditioning companies said they’re seeing a rise in service calls as the heat continues to climb.
But there are some things residents can do to avoid a costly fix, while also keeping your electricity bill down.
“Typically our service technicians will run about 10 to 11 calls a day this time of year, and we work until they’re finished," said Shaun Leary, manager for Air Mechanical, Inc.
That’s a total of about 70 calls a day. Air conditioning experts said this is the time of the year when their workload increases.
Leary said as those air conditioning units start to be used more and more, the need for repairs rises. He said the majority of service calls are a result of unreasonable expectations.
“We have calls where we’re trying to get the house air conditioned to 67 degrees when it’s 98 outside, and that is not going to happen. A properly sized air conditioner will not go 20, 30 degrees difference," said Leary.
But there are things you can do to keep your air conditioning unit running properly.
Leary said keeping the temperature consistent is key. That means finding a temperature you’re comfortable with and keeping it there. And if you’re thinking about shutting off the air to cut costs while you’re at work or on vacation, you may want to think again.
“Air conditioners, when it’s 100 degrees outside, will not recover quickly. We had a call over the weekend, a customer came back in to town, had the house at 83 degrees and tried to get it down to 70 degrees. That won’t happen. A system has to transfer all the air out of your house to condition it properly," said Leary.
The recommendation, instead of turning off your air conditioner, set the thermostat to 78 degrees, to help avoid breaking the bank or your A/C.
Leary said you can also help save energy and keep costs down by closing curtains in your home, and using ceiling fans.
