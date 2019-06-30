'We’ve been doing this for years’: Horry County Council will continue collecting hospitality fees outside Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- No vote, that was the decision made by the Horry County Council after a special meeting Saturday evening.
The meeting was held in regards to the collection of the 1.5% hospitality fees from cities throughout the county.
Last week a judge ruled in favor of the city of Myrtle Beach allowing the city to collect that hospitality taxes and not pay the fee to Horry County.
As of right now, the Horry County Council Chairman said they will still collect the hospitality fee from all other municipalities other than Myrtle Beach and look forward to their day in court.
“We are going to follow the order, the order says we can not collect from the city of Myrtle Beach so we won’t do that,” said Johnny Gardner.
Horry County does plan to collect from other cities and towns like North Myrtle Beach, Conway and Surfside Beach.
“The order deals with the City of Myrtle Beach and that’s the only city that’s in the order, that’s the only city in the paperwork filed with the court,” said Gardner.
Two minutes into the special meeting, county council broke into executive session to talk about the situation with their legal counsel, along with the county treasurer.
After nearly 30 minutes, council returned to the chamber and unanimously chose not to take a vote at this time as advised by their attorney.
“Since we will not be going against the judges order, the letter of the judges order. It’s best if we leave it alone right now and go ahead and collect taxes in those municipalities that were not named in the suit,” said Johnny Vaught.
We did reach out to the city of Conway, North Myrtle Beach along with the Mayors of Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach who provide these statements in regards to the councils decision.
“Unfortunately the county has elected to go against the court order which applies to all municipalities.” said Myrtle Beach Mayor, Brenda Bethune.
“We think their decision is a great mistake in judgment and we think what they’re going to do is illegal and unauthorized,” said Pat Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach.
Conway said, nothing has changed from the city’s perspective and plans to collect their own hospitality fees.
“I guess we’ll just have to do the same thing Myrtle Beach did,” said Surfside Beach Mayor, Bob Childs.
Horry County has collected this fee from cities for more than 20 years and said they still plan to collect at this time until ruled otherwise.
“We’ve been doing this for years, we’ll continue to do it until further order by the court,” said Gardner.
“If the judge issues that order again then we will have to seize collecting those taxes, but for right now it’s legal for us too so we’re not changing anything,” said Vaught.
Officials with Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach all plan to start collecting their own hospitality fees on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.