Two killed in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are dead, and one hurt after a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Horry County Saturday night.
According to Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 378 just west of Conway. Both the motorcycle and vehicle were traveling westbound, when the vehicle attempted to turn left. Officials say the motorcycle attempted to pass when it struck the car.
The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
