Man recovering after shooting in Timmonsville; deputies searching for suspect

By WMBF News Staff | June 30, 2019 at 1:05 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 1:21 PM

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Deputies are still trying to put all the pieces together Sunday after a shooting left one injured.

Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting on Honda Way in Timmonsville.

Officials are currently searching for a male suspect who they say fired into a vehicle around 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

