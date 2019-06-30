Man recovering after shooting in Timmonsville; deputies searching for suspect

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Deputies are still trying to put all the pieces together Sunday after a shooting left one injured.
Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting on Honda Way in Timmonsville.
Officials are currently searching for a male suspect who they say fired into a vehicle around 10:00 a.m. Sunday.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story and pass along any new information as it is made available.
