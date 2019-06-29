Sheriff: Robeson County traffic stop leads to discovery of cocaine, meth

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars Saturday after officials say a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs.
Orlando Lopez, 43, of Palm Coast, Florida is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, and other drug related charges.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins wrote in a Facebook post investigators stopped a 2019 Nissan Rogue traveling I95 near the northbound 6 mile marker for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, 98 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of methamphetamine was located inside of the vehicle.
Lopez was placed into the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.
