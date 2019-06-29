Officials urge safety during 4th of July celebrations, know fireworks laws along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Business is already booming for local firework retailers as people get their red, white and blue ready for the Fourth of July.
But during the celebrations, people need to be aware of the fireworks laws across the area.
Many municipalities across the Grand Strand list fireworks as illegal, including the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
People also aren’t allowed to set off fireworks on the beach.
“Honestly, a lot of what we see are dunes fires. People like to shoot them on the beach and they blow back in against the dunes,” Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Jon Evans said. “Please don’t use them in the city of Myrtle Beach, it’s a big fine if someone catches you with them.”
But if someone is going to shoot off fireworks, Tami Graham, the owner of Mr. Fireworks in Myrtle Beach, said to pay attention to all the warnings.
“The safety aspect is when we tell you to unwrap the ball and drop it into the tube, we mean it. When we say do not shoot sparklers or hold Roman candles, we mean it,” Graham said. “Make sure your stuff is out and pour water on it. Make sure you clean up your mess and do not leave it on the beach.”
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said on average 280 people go to the emergency room every day with firework-related injuries around the Fourth of July, most suffering burns.
