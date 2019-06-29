FIRST ALERT: Increasing heat and humidity for holiday week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will increase by the end of the weekend and through the July 4th holiday week.
Today will see sunny skies and afternoon temperatures once again ranging from near 90 at the beach to the lower 90s across the Pee Dee. The humidity will be slowly increasing, but become more noticeable as we head into Sunday. The heat index Saturday stays between 90-95.
Heat will start to increase even more on Sunday as Grand Strand temperatures climb into the lower 90s and the Pee Dee reaches the middle 90s. Increasing humidity will accompany the heat and push the heat index to around 100 degrees. A stray storm or two will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening although most areas will stay dry.
Heat and humidity will continue to build through next week and the 4th of July. Daytime temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s at the beach and upper 90s inland. High humidity will keep the afternoon heat index between 100 and 104 each afternoon. Nights will be muggy with overnight readings only dropping into the middle and upper 70s.
Most areas will stay dry next week with just a stray afternoon storm or two possible by Wednesday and Thursday.
