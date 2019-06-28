Deputies: Orangeburg man arrested after having sex with 15-year-old

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 39-year-old man who has been accused of having sex with a teenager.
Officials said Elijah Willims was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to investigators, the 15-year-old girl’s parents said they were told by family friends that the girl was possibly being paid but definitely having sex with an adult.
The parents also told investigators they found “graphic nudity” of Williams and the girl on the teenager’s cell phone. According to the arrest warrant, the girl had recently been known to have large amounts of cash.
If convicted, Williams could serve up to 20 years in prison. His bond hearing is scheduled to take place Saturday morning.
