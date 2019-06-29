Deputies arrest man in connection to 5-year-old’s shooting death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is being held on a $500,000 bond in connection to the shooting death of a five-year-old boy in Robeson County.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Donovan Travale Locklear of Red Springs. He is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of Alva “AJ” Oxendine.
Authorities said the little boy was shot and killed on June 5 while sitting in the back of his mother’s vehicle. They said the shooting resulted from a fight between multiple people.
AJ’s mother drove him to the Red Springs Police Department after he was shot, and people at the police department performed CPR on him until an ambulance arrived.
The little boy was taken to Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
“This particular investigation has been personally troubling for investigators due to the age and cause of death of a child,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stated in a press release. “While it took an extended time to interview everyone involved in this situation and to complete a fact-finding mission; this case remains open as we continue to seek out evidence and others that participated in the fight that led to this unfortunate death.”
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney are conducting a joint investigation into AJ’s death. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives are also helping in the case.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center. He will have his first appearance in Robeson County District Court on Monday.
