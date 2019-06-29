Conway gives key to the city to former UofSC football standout

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A former Gamecock standout running back is adding another keepsake to his trophy case this weekend.
City of Conway Mayor Barbara Blain Bellamy presented USC legend Marcus Lattimore with a key to the city Saturday. The information comes via a tweet:
“I love my state,” Lattimore wrote in the post. “The work will never stop!”
Lattimore brought his FirstChoice Fit summer camps to to Myrtle Beach in April 2019.
Lattimore’s been coaching at camps since 2013 and started his own in 2015. The future keeps getting brighter especially for this annual camp. Next year he’s looking to do more than 50 camps across the state.
