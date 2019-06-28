WMBF is the 2019 home of the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News is pleased to be the home of the Carolina Panthers for the 2019 NFL season.
Throughout the season, “Panthers Huddle” with head coach Ron Rivera will air every Saturday evening at 7 p.m., beginning July 27 and going through Feb. 1, 2020 with a season in review.
The two exceptions to the coach’s show schedule are Aug. 24 and Sept. 28. Both those nights, the show will air at 7:30 p.m.
Additionally, WMBF will air four pre-season Panthers games. That schedule is below:
- Thursday, Aug. 8 at Chicago – 8 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 16 hosting Buffalo – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 22 at New England – 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 29 hosting Pittsburgh – 7:30 p.m.
For more on the Carolina Panthers, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.