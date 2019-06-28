Warrant: Man strangles woman, holds her over hotel balcony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after allegedly strangling a woman and holding her over a hotel balcony Wednesday night.
Online records show Jeffery Allen Miller, 51, is charged with attempted murder.
An arrest warrant states that officers responded to the Econo Lodge at 601 South Ocean Boulevard for a reported assault.
The victim reportedly told police Miller strangled her while on the balcony of their seventh-floor room.
Miller attacked the woman for about five minutes, and at times forced her over the edge of the balcony to her waist, the warrant states.
Witnesses reported hearing the victim repeatedly call for help and told police Miller had a knife and was trying to kill her, according to the warrant.
Miller is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach jail.
