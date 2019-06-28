TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down some northbound lanes on Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle fire on Highway 31 has shut down some lanes while crews work to put out the fire and clear the scene.
Video sent in by a viewer shows smoke and flames pouring out of a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Highway 31 just south of International Drive and Grissom Parkway.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said the northbound side is shut down to just one lane.
“It would be wise to avoid the area for the time being,” Casey said.
He said that no one was injured in the vehicle fire.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.