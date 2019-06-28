Statesville Police looking for missing girl last seen more than two weeks ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
Officials are seeking the public’s help for information regarding the whereabouts of Alyssa Elliott, last seen June 9, 2019.
Elliot reportedly stands about 5’1” tall and weighs around 105-120 pounds.
She was last seen in the area of the 400 block of North Center Street.
Officials did not provide information on clothing description or direction of travel.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.
