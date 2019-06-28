Restaurant Scorecard: Two restaurants, one similar violation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control visited two restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area, and both had very similar violations.
They made a trip to Popeyes at 5910 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Improper cooking times and temperatures were observed with the chicken tenders.
Improper cooling times and temperatures were found with a variety of foods including green beans, and cajun rice, according to the inspection report.
Inspectors also found improper hot holding temperatures for the corn on the cob.
Improper cooling methods were used for the green beans, cajun rice and jambalaya and stacked covered containers were found in the walk-in cooler, inspection documents show.
Inspectors gave Popeyes an 88 out of 100.
The next restaurant is Giant Crab at 9597 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors observed Improper cooling times and temperatures for gravy, chicken stock and rice.
They also found improper hot holding temperatures were found with a variety of foods including prime rib roasts, oysters rockefeller and stuffed flounder.
Improper cold holding temperatures were observed with the blue cheese.
Large stock pots of food in an ice bath were not being actively stirred during the cooling process, the inspection report states.
Inspectors gave Giant Crab an 88 out of 100.
There were a trio of perfect scores this week: Villa Romana at 707 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, Far Rockaway Seafood at 531 Highway 17 South Business in Surfside Beach, and Maestro’s at The 3 Palms at 703 South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Congratulations to all three of you for your perfect performances.
Look for a new oceanfront bar and patio at Sea Captains House. The seafood eatery at 3002 North Ocean Boulevard has a new menu and live music daily.
And get those donuts and that awesome coffee anytime. Dunkin Donuts on River Oaks Drive near the International intersection in Horry County is now open 24 hours.
