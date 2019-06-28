Report: Father identifies son who stole woman’s purse from motorized wheelchair cart at S.C. Food Lion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man remained in jail Friday morning after allegedly stealing a woman’s purse that had $2,000 hearing aids in it while at a Loris Food Lion earlier this month.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 34-year-old Timothy Jason Spivey was booked Thursday on charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny between $2,000 to $10,000, receiving stolen goods under $2,000, obtaining a signature or property by false pretenses and two counts of petit larceny.
Bail had not been set on the burglary and grand larceny charges as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to the Loris Food Lion, located at 305 Hwy. 701 N, on June 14 after getting a call about the theft of a purse.
The woman was outside in a motorized wheelchair cart when officers arrived. She told police her silver purse was stolen while she was shopping inside the store.
According to police, Spivey’s father was outside the store with the victim. He told law enforcement his son was in the car and when someone from the grocery store came to the vehicle, the suspect grabbed something from the back seat and left.
“The suspect’s father identified his son and gave me the suspect’s name,” the police report stated.
Police checked surveillance footage from inside the store. It reportedly showed the thief coming into Food Lion empty-handed and then leaving with a silver purse in his hand, according to the report.
The woman said the contents of her purse included a debit card, $100 in cash and a set of hearing aids worth $2,000.
