Phase 2 of Savannah’s Playground opens with $400,000 worth of new equipment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There are even more ways for children to have fun while at Savannah’s Playground in The Market Common.
The second phase of the playground officially opened on Friday, according to tweet from the City of Myrtle Beach.
Crews expanded the play section, added some fencing and, more importantly, $400,000 worth of new playground equipment.
Savannah’s Playground which officially opened Labor Day 2016, features ADA-approved playground equipment and structures designed to provide children of all abilities the opportunity for social interaction.
It is located at Grand Park, next to Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium and across from The Market Common.
