One arrested, two wanted in breaking and entering investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody and two others are wanted in connection to a breaking and entering case in Robeson County, according to an online post from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the incident happened on June 10.
Ashley Wallace, 24, of Pembroke, was arrested Monday and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and obtaining property by false pretense. She was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center.
Danielle Emanuel, 37 and Brittany Tyler, 30, both of Pembroke, are wanted in relation to the case. They are both facing charges of felony conspiracy, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretense.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Emanuel and Tyler, call the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
