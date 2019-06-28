’Old-fashioned’ Soccer Locker closing its doors after 25 years in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As players grow older and times change, one thing remained constant over 25 years in Myrtle Beach: Ansel Lovell lacing up cleats at the Soccer Locker in Myrtle Beach.
“If I was here to be padding a retirement account I would’ve been gone a long time ago," Lovell said jokingly.
The store will close permanently sometime around Labor Day.
“Reality at the end of the day is what goes in your cash register," Lovell said.
He admitted he had a hard time accepting the ride was coming to an end.
“You know, I saw the writing on the wall three years ago and I fought it. Maybe a little stubborn and a little pride," Lovell said. “You always feel like you want to say you made it.”
Lovell said he believes big box stores and online shopping eventually did in the Soccer Locker.
“I made the choice not to go online, because to me I’m here for interaction," he said.
Customers and employees alike describe Lovell as a “old-fashioned” man who wouldn’t let a sale be completed without a firm handshake with unwavering eye-contact.
“His word is a binding contract with him," said Jack George, a college student who spends his summers working under Lovell.
As for the future, Lovell said he hasn’t made a plan; an attempt to further stave off the ‘reality’ of closing.
“I think there will always be a place for old school service. Whether that’s appreciated and utilized is up to the consumer," Lovell said.
