Myrtle Beach man sentenced to nearly four years in prison on federal weapon charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge.
According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, 42-year-old Sedrick Lemont Jenkins pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
On July 30, 2018, Horry County Police officers received a call about a suspicious car blocking an Aynor road. When the vehicle was stopped, law enforcement noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside, according to evidence presented to the court.
A K9 unit was deployed and the animal gave a positive alert for narcotics inside the vehicle. During a search, officers found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun behind a panel in the passenger-side floorboard, the release stated.
Jenkins, who was driving the vehicle, was prohibited from carrying a gun because of prior federal drug convictions and a prior conviction of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to prosecutors.
U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell sentenced Jenkins to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
