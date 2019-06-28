Myrtle Beach man sentenced to nearly four years in prison on federal weapon charge

By WMBF News Staff | June 28, 2019 at 9:21 AM EDT - Updated June 28 at 10:52 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, 42-year-old Sedrick Lemont Jenkins pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On July 30, 2018, Horry County Police officers received a call about a suspicious car blocking an Aynor road. When the vehicle was stopped, law enforcement noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside, according to evidence presented to the court.

A K9 unit was deployed and the animal gave a positive alert for narcotics inside the vehicle. During a search, officers found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun behind a panel in the passenger-side floorboard, the release stated.

Jenkins, who was driving the vehicle, was prohibited from carrying a gun because of prior federal drug convictions and a prior conviction of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell sentenced Jenkins to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.

