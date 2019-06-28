The Market Common facing ‘exponential growth’

“The businesses here in Market Common. we’ve noticed some have come and done really, really well and then we’ve had others come in that haven’t quite succeeded and I think the key to success here is to be able to offer something for the tourist industry and also for locals," Maynard said. "If you only cater to the tourist you might have a hard time during the offseason. If you only cater to our locals, that can be a challenge too because they can only maybe visit your shop so many times.”