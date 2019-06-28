The Market Common facing ‘exponential growth’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Market Common in Myrtle Beach has been around for a little over a decade and many have noticed growth in the area.
Officials said exponential growth has been seen recently and businesses seem to stay busy all year-round, thanks to the support of residents and tourists.
Caitlen Buffkin, marketing coordinator for The Market Common, said the space previously served primarily as a women’s boutique destination and attracted many retirees. Officials have been working to change that in an effort to attract a wider demographic. They said the results have been great.
With the expansion of Savannah’s Playground and new housing developments nearing completion, The Market Common has welcomed new businesses catered more toward a younger demographic, like EdVenture and 810 Bowling.
The Market Common currently has 59 retail spaces, 13 restaurants and eateries, and 195 residential apartments that are nearly 100 percent occupied. Just within the past six months, Buffkin said they’ve welcomed about six new businesses, from a luxury pet boutique store and boarding, to a chocolate shop and a high-end barber shop.
“I think that is the same thing that draws people to Myrtle Beach; they love to be near the beach. The Market Common provides a very serene environment that is kind of like that coin downtown you get in some of the bigger cities. It’s really appealing to some of the people who’ve moved from out of state," said Buffkin.
Aaron Maynard owns Pedego Electric Bikes at The Market Common and this is his fifth year in business. He said with more housing developments popping up so fast, every year it gets busier.
“The businesses here in Market Common. we’ve noticed some have come and done really, really well and then we’ve had others come in that haven’t quite succeeded and I think the key to success here is to be able to offer something for the tourist industry and also for locals," Maynard said. "If you only cater to the tourist you might have a hard time during the offseason. If you only cater to our locals, that can be a challenge too because they can only maybe visit your shop so many times.”
Managers at The Market Common said there’s only a few remaining storefronts available. They hope to fill them by the end of the year.
