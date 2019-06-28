MAJOR MILESTONE: 9-month-old abused puppy walks on her own for first time

VIDEO: Sophie walks on her own
By Kristin Nelson | June 28, 2019 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 3:40 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 9-month-old puppy at the center of one of the worst animal abuse cases the Grand Strand Humane Society has ever seen, hit a major milestone this week.

Little Sophie walked all on her own on Wednesday, according to a social media post by the humane society.

They posted a video showing Sophie walking from one side of the room to the other to get some food.

The Grand Strand Humane Society said she still has a long way to go but this a huge milestone for the puppy.

Myrtle Beach officers found Sophie in a room last week at the Suburban Lodge on Frontage Road East. They said she was emaciated with open wounds and couldn’t use her back legs.

[ Myrtle Beach officers discover 9-month-old ‘diseased’ puppy in crate in motel room; 1 arrested ]

She was rushed to the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital where a team was standing by ready to take care of her.

The dog’s original owner, Chistopher Sauber was arrested last Monday and charged ill treatment of animals, but is out on $10,000 bond.

Christopher Sauber
Christopher Sauber (Source: Myrtle Beach jail)

The Grand Strand Humane Society is pushing for stricter laws when it comes to animal abuse in South Carolina.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Sophie‘s medical expenses. So far, $6,700 has been raised for her.

If you’d like to support Sophie, click here.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.