MAJOR MILESTONE: 9-month-old abused puppy walks on her own for first time

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 9-month-old puppy at the center of one of the worst animal abuse cases the Grand Strand Humane Society has ever seen, hit a major milestone this week.
Little Sophie walked all on her own on Wednesday, according to a social media post by the humane society.
They posted a video showing Sophie walking from one side of the room to the other to get some food.
The Grand Strand Humane Society said she still has a long way to go but this a huge milestone for the puppy.
Myrtle Beach officers found Sophie in a room last week at the Suburban Lodge on Frontage Road East. They said she was emaciated with open wounds and couldn’t use her back legs.
She was rushed to the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital where a team was standing by ready to take care of her.
The dog’s original owner, Chistopher Sauber was arrested last Monday and charged ill treatment of animals, but is out on $10,000 bond.
The Grand Strand Humane Society is pushing for stricter laws when it comes to animal abuse in South Carolina.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Sophie‘s medical expenses. So far, $6,700 has been raised for her.
If you’d like to support Sophie, click here.
