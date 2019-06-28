LIST: Fourth of July events across the Grand Strand

By WMBF News Staff | June 28, 2019 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated June 28 at 10:47 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Fourth of July is nearly upon us, and the Grand Strand will be celebrating America’s birthday with a number of events.

Fireworks at Barefoot Landing

  • When: July 4, 10 p.m.
  • Where: Barefoot Landing

4th of July Fireworks on the MarshWalk

  • When: July 4, 10 p.m.
  • Where: The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk
  • The show will last about 20 minutes.  Come early to get a spot and to enjoy live music and food along the MarshWalk!

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Broadway at the Beach

  • When: July 4th, 10 p.m.
  • Where: Broadway at the Beach

4th of July at Surfside Beach

  • When: July 4, 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Where: Surfside Beach Pier

Pawley’s Island 53rd Annual 4th of July Parade

  • When: July 4, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
  • Where: Pawley’s Island
  • Parade down the island or just enjoy watching. To enter a float in the parade, you can visit Town Hall at 323 Myrtle Avenue, Pawley’s Island to fill out an application. The cost to enter is $15 in advance or $20 the day of. Applications are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. until the day of the parade.

10th Annual Myrtle Beach Independence Day 5K

  • When: July 4, 7:30 a.m.
  • Where: Grande Park, The Market Common

8th Annual Croissants Bakery 4th of July Cupcake Eating Contest

  • When: July 4th, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
  • Where: Marina Park, Grande Dunes
  • Prize packages include a trophy, $500 cash and tickets to Myrtle Beach area attractions, restaurants, retail stores, and more.
  • The fun includes carnival games, face painting, food trucks, and more!
  • Grande Dunes 4th of July golf cart parade begins at 10am.
  • Admission is free for spectators.  Registration is $20 per person and includes entry fee, a t-shirt, and as many cupcakes as you can eat in 5 minutes
  • Click here for more information

Cherry Grove Pier 4th of July Fireworks

  • When: July 4, 9:30pm
  • Where: Cherry Grove Pier

Salute from the Shore

  • When: July 4, 1 p.m.
  • Where: Beginning in Cherry Grove at 1 p.m. making its way to Bluffton, SC around 1:25 p.m.
  • What: See flyover of F-16s from the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in South Carolina.

Murrells Inlet Boat Parade

  • When: July 4, 12 p.m.
  • Where: Starts at Garden City Point and goes past the MarshWalk to Morse Park Landing.

