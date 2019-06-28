LIST: Fourth of July events across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Fourth of July is nearly upon us, and the Grand Strand will be celebrating America’s birthday with a number of events.
Fireworks at Barefoot Landing
- When: July 4, 10 p.m.
- Where: Barefoot Landing
4th of July Fireworks on the MarshWalk
- When: July 4, 10 p.m.
- Where: The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk
- The show will last about 20 minutes. Come early to get a spot and to enjoy live music and food along the MarshWalk!
4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Broadway at the Beach
- When: July 4th, 10 p.m.
- Where: Broadway at the Beach
4th of July at Surfside Beach
- When: July 4, 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Where: Surfside Beach Pier
Pawley’s Island 53rd Annual 4th of July Parade
- When: July 4, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Where: Pawley’s Island
- Parade down the island or just enjoy watching. To enter a float in the parade, you can visit Town Hall at 323 Myrtle Avenue, Pawley’s Island to fill out an application. The cost to enter is $15 in advance or $20 the day of. Applications are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. until the day of the parade.
10th Annual Myrtle Beach Independence Day 5K
- When: July 4, 7:30 a.m.
- Where: Grande Park, The Market Common
8th Annual Croissants Bakery 4th of July Cupcake Eating Contest
- When: July 4th, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Where: Marina Park, Grande Dunes
- Prize packages include a trophy, $500 cash and tickets to Myrtle Beach area attractions, restaurants, retail stores, and more.
- The fun includes carnival games, face painting, food trucks, and more!
- Grande Dunes 4th of July golf cart parade begins at 10am.
- Admission is free for spectators. Registration is $20 per person and includes entry fee, a t-shirt, and as many cupcakes as you can eat in 5 minutes
Cherry Grove Pier 4th of July Fireworks
- When: July 4, 9:30pm
- Where: Cherry Grove Pier
Salute from the Shore
- When: July 4, 1 p.m.
- Where: Beginning in Cherry Grove at 1 p.m. making its way to Bluffton, SC around 1:25 p.m.
- What: See flyover of F-16s from the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in South Carolina.
Murrells Inlet Boat Parade
- When: July 4, 12 p.m.
- Where: Starts at Garden City Point and goes past the MarshWalk to Morse Park Landing.
