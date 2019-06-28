Horry County Democrats, Republicans react during night two of Presidential debate

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Much like night one of the Democratic debate, the’s edition focused on healthcare, education, and immigration.
It’s expected millions of people across the nation turned on their TV’s to watch Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and seven other take the stage during night two of the Democratic presidential debate.
“It’s pretty exciting, we have a ton of great candidates,” said Don Kohn, the Horry County Democratic Chairman said.
Back here at home, the Horry County Democratic party made sure they didn’t miss out on the action and as the moderators asked the candidates what they would do if they were to become the next president.
To this Kamala Harris replied:
“Immediately on January 20, 2021, we cannot forget our DACA recipients so I’m going to start there.”
Kohn says he has some questions for the candidates himself that have yet to be answered. “I’d like to see more of the national defense type of questions and international policy.”
Along with the debate on education, two main topics stood out that were discussed.
“Equality,” Kohn said. “Whether you’re African American, Latino or LGBT everybody should be treated the same. Health Care is a big issue, it is a financial issue as well.”
Before the debate, WMBF News spoke with South Carolina Republican Party Chairman, Drew McKissick, who says he doesn’t believe that the state will be turning blue anytime soon.
“As the Democrats take the stage again to discuss their radical socialist ideas, from abolishing ICE to increasing taxes and endorsing a government takeover of healthcare, it’s clear the people of South Carolina will not be supporting what the Democrats are selling,” said McKissick.
During the’s debate, Senator Bernie Sanders spoke on his feelings regarding President Trump.
“The American people understand that Trump is a phony and he is a liar,” said Sanders.
McKissick believes otherwise and supports President Donald Trumps run for a second term.
“Everybody in the party is supporting the President,” McKissick said. “He’s got overwhelming support and is being endorsed all across the country.”
The Second Democratic primary debate will be held in Detroit July 30th and 31st and we’ll have the latest on that right here on WMBF News.
opyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.