Horry County councilman believes hospitality fee court order was misinterpreted

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Horry County council member believes a judge’s ruling surrounding hospitality fees was misinterpreted.
A judge ruled last week that Myrtle Beach could collect hospitality taxes and not pay a 1.5% hospitality fee to the county as a lawsuit moves through the court system.
Myrtle Beach claims in its lawsuit that Horry County illegally collected millions of dollars in hospitality fees.
PAST COVERAGE:
It all stems from a resolution that was passed in 1996 that allowed the county to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax from municipalities to pay for the building of roads, but that resolution was set to expire in 2017. When that agreement expired, several cities and towns in Horry County voted to keep the money in their jurisdictions.
After the ruling, a memo was sent Tuesday to the public, municipalities and members of the media that stated the county intends to continue to collect hospitality fees and taxes from unincorporated areas of the county and all municipalities, except for the city of Myrtle Beach.
The City of North Myrtle Beach fired back and said that county has no authority to collect hospitality fees from municipalities because they are a part of the court order.
Horry County councilman Johnny Vaught said he believes someone in the county misinterpreted the court order and made an error when they announced the county would continue to collect fees from all municipalities, except Myrtle Beach.
Vaught added that there will be a meeting about the hospitality fees at 5 p.m. Saturday. Leaders will discuss the judge’s ruling in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.