Horry County Council holding special meeting Saturday to discuss hospitality fee ruling

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council will meet Saturday, to discuss a hospitality fee mix-up.
“They interpreted the judge’s ruling too narrowly and that’s what we’ll discuss on Saturday night,” said councilman Johnny Vaught.
After a judge ruled Horry County could not collect the hospitality fee from Myrtle Beach, county leaders sent out a notice explaining the county would still collect the fee from other municipalities, like Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
“That was a mistake,” explained Vaught.
The lawsuit was meant to cover all municipalities that wanted to keep their hospitality fees in their own budgets.
“The suit was not only brought by Myrtle Beach, they led, but it was also the city of North Myrtle Beach, Surfside, Conway and there may have been another one or two also,” he said.
Now the county is looking to fix the issue.
“We don’t want to have the treasurer go out and collect taxes in those other municipalities that she’s going to have to refund,” said Vaught.
Horry County has collected this fee from cities for more than 20 years, but recently cities voted to keep the money within their own budgets.
Now, for the first time, municipalities will collect this fee. That will start Monday July 1.
“To amend that and to give the treasurer instructions on what she needs to do, we had to almost call an emergency meeting. Under FOIA, we had to notify council 48 hours in advance and alert the media 24 hours in advance so if you figure, you got to beat Monday’s deadline the only time we could do it was Saturday,” said Vaught.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Horry County Government and Justice Center.
