Firefighters respond to chlorine leak at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders are on the scene of a chlorine leak at a Myrtle Beach hotel.
According to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, crews arrived to the Camelot by the Sea at 2000 N. Ocean Blvd. around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
In a video posted to the department’s social media pages, MBFD Lt. Jonathan Evans said the issue appears to stem from a bad mixture in the pool area.
He said 14 people were impacted, most with minor breathing problems.
The MBFD’s HAZMAT team is at the hotel and working to clean the leak. People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
