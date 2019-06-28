Darlington County firefighters receive new life-saving equipment

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Fire District recently received seven thermal imaging cameras to help them find victims in burning buildings and combat fires.
Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said the equipment shows the heat signature of a subject so firefighters can quickly scope out a person or animal trapped in a blaze.
The cameras will be installed on every first out fire truck.
“Not only is it a benefit to the citizens, it’s a benefit to our firefighters,” Flowers said. “If we can spend less time inside of that burning atmosphere that’s so hot, so rough on our guys... we’re able to go in, quickly find the fire and come back out so it’s a safety issue for us as well.”
Flowers said when it comes to saving someone, every second counts.
"Being able to find them, put our hands on them quicker and get them outside in the clean air that makes a big difference," he said.
The technology can also help crews prevent the fire from spreading by detecting hot spots.
"You can see how hot the door is just from the ambient temperature from the sun beating on it all day and if we move over to the wall, we see that the temperature changes," Flowers said demonstrating how the camera works.
A recent study released by the organization Safe Wise said South Carolina has the second-most fire deaths in the country.
Flowers believes the new equipment will help change that.
"Making a search, we preach to our guys all the time that it’s all about speed and efficiency. Now with these new tools we’re able to move quicker and a lot more efficient,” Flowers said.
The cameras cost a total of $60,000.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.