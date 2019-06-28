Chief: Man shot multiple times in Latta; investigation underway

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot multiple times in Latta.
Police Chief Derrick Cartwright said officers responded Friday afternoon to Calm Street in reference to a shooting.
He said officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His condition has not been released.
The chief said that this is an active investigation, and no further information at this time.
