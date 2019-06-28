Charleston church mass shooting survivor tells story of overcoming tragedy

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - People in Florence got a chance to hear from one of the survivors of the Charleston Emanuel A.M.E Church shooting Thursday night.
Polly Sheppard shared her story of overcoming tragedy to a large crowd at the Waters Building in downtown Florence.
On June 17, 2015 Dylann Roof opened fire on church members, killing nine people during a bible study session. Polly Sheppard and a few other members survived.
It's a day that changed Sheppard's life and the entire Charleston community forever.
“I remember the shots being fired... the room became foggy,” Sheppard told the crowd.
She spoke about when she came face-to-face with Roof. She said he told her, “I’m not going to shoot you. I’m going to leave you here to tell the story.”
“Some say the killer spared my life. I don’t accept that. He didn’t let me live. God let me live. He will never get that credit from me,” Sheppard said.
But, what some people may not know about Sheppard is that she was born and raised in Florence.
Sheppard graduated from Wilson High School in 1963 and was a former member of Majority Missionary Baptist Church in Florence.
Dozens of friends and family came out to hear her speak.
“It’s really strange. I got a little nervous, but I knew I was around familiar people so I could talk better,” she said.
Sheppard said her speech isn’t just about what happened that day, but how she managed to overcome it. Now she travels the country advocating to stop gun violence and to help others.
“You need counseling after these things happen because most of us have PTSD, so between counseling and prayer, that’s what you need,” she said.
However, the biggest thing she wants people to take away is the power of forgiveness. It’s something she admitted she struggled with before realizing how important it really was.
"If you don’t forgive you can’t heal. Forgiveness is actually for you. That person is gone on about his business. It’s for you,” Sheppard said.
