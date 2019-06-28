Authorities respond to plane crash in Coward; 2 reported injured

COWARD, S.C. (WMBF) – A private plane crashed Friday night in the town of Coward in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called around 6:40 p.m. to Hicks Road where the plane went down.
Officials say that two people were on board and have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate the crash.
