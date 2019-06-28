Attorneys asking for certain evidence to be stricken from upcoming trial involving late Horry Co. detective

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Attorneys on both sides of one of the lawsuits involving the late former Horry County police detective Allen Large filed motions this week asking that certain evidence be left out of the upcoming trial.
According to court documents, the attorney for “Jane Doe 4” has asked that defense council be forbidden from mentioning: the date she consulted with or hired an attorney; financial consequences of a judgment against any of the defendants; the use of the word ‘relationship’ when characterizing the woman’s encounters with Large; and any prior arrests or incident reports tied to her.
In the lawsuit, the Horry County Police Department, the county itself, and former police chief Saundra Rhodes are among the defendants.
Motions filed this week by Rhodes’ attorney ask the court to exclude any testimony or deposition from Large, testimony from other alleged victims, and any allegations of misconduct against former HCPD employees.
Additionally, Rhodes’ attorney wants the judge to dismiss any mention of a meeting between Large’s father-in-law and HCPD officials in 2003.
Large’s father-in-law wrote a letter alleging the late detective used county vehicles for "stalking purposes" and that he spent months "nurturing a female crime victim" in a case he was investigating, which included moving her into his home while his wife was out of town, according to court documents.
In addition to Jane Doe 4, a second lawsuit involving “Jane Doe 3” is still making its way through the court system.
Trials in both cases were expected to start in July. However, two key experts will be on vacation with their families.
Potential make-up trial dates are Aug. 26, Sept. 3 or Sept. 9.
The women in these cases claim their civil rights were violated and claim negligence and gross negligence on the part of the Horry County Police Department. They allege the county and the HCPD needed to “exercise control of Detective Large prior to his alleged misconduct occurring from January 2015 to December 2015.”
Large, who died on Jan. 10, 2018, worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.
Large denied sexually assaulting anyone, though he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.
