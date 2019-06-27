7-year-old boy on vacation sexually assaulted by N.Y. man, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy in 2016.
Online records show Thomas Ebert, 40, of Pennelville, N.Y., was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning. He is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and promotion of obscenity.
In March, the victim’s mother told police her son was sexually assaulted in August 2016 while on vacation, an Horry County police report states.
The boy told his mother Ebert started touching him inappropriately while in a hot tub, according to police. After several minutes, Ebert then allegedly asked the 7-year-old to touch him inappropriately as well.
Ebert tried several times to get the boy to touch him after the child refused, the report states.
It is not known where specifically in Horry County the alleged assault occurred as that information was redacted in the police report.
Ebert is currently being held at JRLDC. As of Thursday morning, no bail has been set on his charges.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.