‘We’re growing exponentially:’ S.C. hemp industry booming; local farmer says it’s just the beginning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina hemp industry is seeing major growth.
In just its second year growing hemp, S.C. farmers are projecting a 1,200 percent increase in acres of what many are hailing as “the next big cash crop.” This agricultural boom is creating more jobs and money for the state.
Palmetto Harmony is home to Horry County’s sole hemp farm. Janel Ralph, CEO of the now nearly multi-million-dollar company, said some are comparing this hemp boom to the "golden days of tobacco.”
According to Ralph, the expansion of the state’s hemp program was needed in order to keep up with the rest of the industry.
“I think that the growth is absolutely needed. In the grand scheme of things, S.C. is still a relatively small player. If you look at Kentucky planning in the teens, 20, 30, 40,000 acres of hemp right now. So, in order for us to be a competitor on that global market, or on that national market, we had to expand our program,” said Ralph.
Last year, the state had 20 hemp growers in its pilot hemp program. This year, officials with the Department of Agriculture said they’ve issued 113 permits, which represents a 565 percent increase.
The numbers jumped after the state removed a cap on both the number of people who could grow hemp and the number of acres.
Ralph was one of 20 farmers in the state’s pilot hemp program. She said they grew about 4 acres. Now, they’re looking at growing around 70. Plants at Palmetto Harmony are grown, harvested, and extracted for CBD oil, which is then used in the company’s health and wellness products.
According to Ralph, the business’ profits have doubled monthly and they’re seeing a customer return rate of nearly 75 percent. She said this is only the beginning for the industry and since hemp is a multi-purpose crop, she’s looking forward to sowing the seeds for the future.
“I think CBD is definitely ... it’s going to be around for a very long time. It’s not going anywhere. All of the major players in the consumer goods, packaging space are now looking to release their new CBD lines. So, there’s definitely room in the market for manufacturers, there’s definitely room in the market for farmers, there’s even room in the market for new product producers and product developers," said Ralph.
Right now, Palmetto Harmony operates out of an 80,000 square-foot facility in Conway and employs about 30 people. To keep up with the growth, Ralph said they’re in the process of building another 20,000 square-foot facility on property and providing about 50 more jobs within the next 18 months.
Palmetto Harmony is a vertically integrated hemp company, meaning plants are grown, manufactured and distributed from its facility. Ralph strongly believes in the future of the product, adding South Carolina could be the leading hemp state in the country.
“It’s relatively inexpensive to get into the CBD market, which was easy for people to do in that phase of pilot studies. But now that we’ve legalized it and now that we have, we’re going to start seeing this shift over the next three to five years of people going down that industrial, large, thousand-acre plots growing for fiber production. And we’re going to see these large manufacturing plants starting to pop up that it cost $300 or $400 million to put in these plants, but what we’re going to get out of them is this biodegradable substance that can really help our planet and change the way that we’re actually manufacturing things now,” said Ralph.
Right now, officials with the Department of Agriculture said they’re working on a list of where the 113 hemp farms will be located and how many acres each farm will have.
