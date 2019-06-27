Weekend Events: Beating the heat and the humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is approaching and there are plenty of events that our SC Weekend team has featured for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. If you are looking for something to do, just know that you will have to beat the heat and the humidity.
Events begin Thursday night with the Brookgreen Gardens Summer Concert Series. This event begins at 7 PM Thursday night and continues for Friday and Saturday as well. If you are planning on heading out, be sure to grab the extra bottles of water and maybe a hand fan to keep cool with the humidity.
Florence After Five continues Friday in downtown Florence where the temperatures will be even warmer. Look for temperatures in the lower 90s for the start of the event. Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold will be out there with Christel Bell to get you started for the weekend. Be sure to stop by and say hello.
Conway Riverfest is this Saturday and begins at 11 AM. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s by the afternoon and with the humidity, it will feel like the low-mid 90s at times in Conway. Stay cool and stay hydrated. The fireworks should be clear and good to go by dark on Saturday.
If you are looking for another firework show, look no further than the Darlington Raceway. The event starts at 5 PM and the fireworks will be over the track this is too tough to tame. Temperatures will be a little warmer in Darlington but clear skies should provide for a fantastic show.
There are many other great events this weekend. Those include the Water Lantern Festival and even the Boathouse Summer Concert Series. If you are looking for these events and more information, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com. You can also stay updated with us on the First Alert Weather App for any forecast changes.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.