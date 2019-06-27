WATCH: Suspects try to break into sheriff’s police cruiser, several other vehicles

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for three people who tried to break into several vehicles, including the Robeson County sheriff’s marked patrol car.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins captured the suspects on video going vehicle to vehicle, pulling on the car doors and shining flash lights into car windows around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Oaks Community.
Wilkins said that the suspects pulled on the doors of all three vehicles at his home, one of which is his patrol car which is clearly marked as a Robeson County sheriff’s vehicle.
Police said the three people successfully broke into several vehicles and stole items. They also stole a white 2017 Nissan Rogue with South Carolina license plate number NRK466.
Anyone with information on the three suspects or anyone who has seen the stolen Nissan Rogue is asked to contact Lumberton police Detective Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845.
