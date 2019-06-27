‘The Voice’ star, Cecily Hennigan, joins lineup at Conway Riverfest

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – She wowed the judges on NBC’s The Voice and now she’s bringing her talent to the stage in Conway.
Local star and Conway High School student Cecily Hennigan is joining the lineup at the 2019 Riverfest.
She will be singing on the family stage starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Last summer, a video of Hennigan singing at a McDonald’s drive-thru went viral. It was even featured on the Steve Harvey Show.
The 2019 Riverfest goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for information on the day-long event.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.